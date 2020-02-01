On Friday evening, the Israeli occupation army launched airstrikes on targets in the central Gaza Strip, which it said was “in response to rocket-propelled grenades fired from the Gaza Strip.”

“Fighter jets and other aircraft have just attacked a number of Hamas targets in response to rocket-propelled grenades and balloons fired at Israel,” Israeli army spokesman said on Twitter.

The Zionist air force launched raids on one of the Palestinian resistance positions in the southern Gaza Strip at dawn yesterday, after three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

This comes after dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire and gas on Friday evening in clashes that broke out in various parts of the West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinians staged demonstrations in various parts of the West Bank to denounce the proposed US plan to dismantle Palestine.

Palestinian factions and forces have called for the mass demonstrations to reject the deal of the century, which will continue through a program that will culminate in the coming days.