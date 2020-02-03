Last night, Israeli occupation forces have opened fire on a Palestinian citizen who they alleged was attempting to run over Israeli forces on the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian media reported.

However, Palestinian sources quoted an eyewitness as saying that the driver lost control of the car and hit rocks on the pavement, and was not trying to deliberately run over anyone.

Jenin Ambulance Director Mahmoud al-Saadi confirmed that what happened was a traffic accident, adding that the Palestinian driver is being held in custody by the Zionist army.

Sources have indicated that the Palestinian driver was injured in the accident and following shootout, but no injuries were reported by the Zionist soldiers.