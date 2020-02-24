Israeli forces have murdered Palestinians along a fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied territories, as well as injurinh several others who rushed to confront an armoured bulldozer.

The Israeli military claimed that the two Palestinians were “planting an improvised explosive device” along the fence east of the city of Khan Yunis on Sunday morning.

After the killings, an Israeli armored bulldozer was seen crossing the Gaza fence to pick up and display the corpses, according to Palestine’s Wafa news agency and backed up by video footage.

The International Middle East Media Center (IMEMC) announced the bulldozer repeatedly crushed the bodies with its blade, then grabbed the corpse of one of the Palestinians with its blade and swung the body back and forth in the air in a macabre display.

A group of Palestinians then began pelting the bulldozer with stones as it approached, before another gunshot was heard.

Zionist forces regularly engage in brutality against Palestinian civilians, including the killing and jailing of children and the desecration of dead bodies.