Israeli occupation warplanes have launched a series of airstrikes targeting several sites in the north and south of the Gaza Strip at dawn on Thursday, under the pretext of Palestinians firing a missile at the occupied city of Ashkelon on Wednesday evening.

According to Palestine Now Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted several resistance positions in the Gaza Strip.

It said the warplanes targeted a resistance position near an American school in the north of the Gaza Strip, and confirmed that the site had been set on fire.

According to local sources, ambulances rushed to the site of the latest targeting west of Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip.

The sources added that the Israeli occupation planes targeted the new port site in the city of Khan Yunis with more than three strikes, and raided the Ashkelon position of the resistance in the northern Gaza Strip with several other airstrikes.

In Gaza City, the agency reported that Israeli warplanes waged four airstrikes northwest of Gaza City.