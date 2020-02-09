On Saturday evening, Israeli occupation artillery units have attacked two points in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

According to Zionist media reports, an Israeli army tank shelled targets in the northern Gaza Strip in response to an earlier rocket fire.

The spokesman of the Israeli occupation army announced that “a rocket-propelled grenade had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards the settlements, and as a result, an alert had been activated.”

The Gaza Strip remains the world’s largest de facto open-air prison camp, in which thousands of Palestinians remain under constant Zionist blockade and regular bombings.