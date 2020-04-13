An unidentified person has reportedly infiltrated an Israeli military base on Monday morning, where he stabbed a Zionist soldier. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli Channel 13.

The suspect, armed with a wire cutter and a knife, infiltrated a military base near the kibbutz of Mishmar HaNegev in the south of occupied Palestine, located near the Bedouin city of Rahat, the report said.

The suspect was reportedly discovered by two occupation soldiers who were guarding the base, who told him to stop closing in on the base.

“After a short fight, the suspect stabbed one of the soldiers. The soldier, who received a minor injury to his arm, was treated at the scene, according to the unit. A Givati infantry force unit was called to the area and is now reportedly searching for the suspect together with police forces,” the report stated.