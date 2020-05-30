On Saturday, a mentally challenged Palestinian civilian was shot dead by Israeli occupying forces at the door of al-Asbat, one of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the so-called border police in Jerusalem’s Old City opened fire this morning, killing a Palestinian on suspicion of carrying something that looked like a gun.

Soon after, it wad found that he was not carrying a gun or any other weapon,and turned out to be a patient suffering from a mental disability.

The Palestine Now Agency confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces pursued the young man “between Bab al-Asbat and Bab Hatta”, after which they shot him.

The shooting occurred at 6:10 AM. The man was in the area along with a woman and a cleaner.

The Agency added that the Israeli occupation forces closed the entire vicinity of Bab al-Asbat, as well as the gates of al-Quds’s old city, and prevented Palestinians from going out or entering the sacred place.