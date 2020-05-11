Israeli occupation forces have demolished the house of Palestinian prisoner Qassam Barghouti in the town of Kober, north of Ramallah, at dawn on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli army snipers climbed over the roofs of civilian houses, while clashes broke out. During these clashes, rubber bullets and tear gas were fired on Palestinian civilians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its crew dealt with a direct hit by a gas bomb in the head, while four other gas-related injuries were treated on the ground during the clashes .