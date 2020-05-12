Israeli occupation forces have on Thursday launched a massive campaign of raids and arrests against Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and the city of al-Quds (Jerusalem), Palestinian media reported on Tuesday.

According to Palestinian media, the occupying forces have arrested 13 youths from the town of Silwan in al-Quds late at night.

The sources stated that the arrested civilians were severely beaten before being transported to the Moscobiya police station.

In the West Bank, clashes with the occupying forces broke out in Qalqilya. According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces stormed the city and stationed near its northern entrance while firing sound bombs.

Witnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian youth from the town of Azzun, at a military checkpoint on the road between Azzun and Azba al-Da’i in Qalqilya district, and also detained three other youths.

According to local sources, the forces stormed the town of Ya’bod, south of Jenin, at dawn and arrested four Palestinian youths. In Al-Khalil, Zionist forces arrested one Palestinian.

The Israeli occupation forces also stormed the house of former prisoner Abdul Mahdi al-Zahra in Beit Kahal, northwest of Hebron, brutally damaging the house and terrorising the children living there.