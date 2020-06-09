Israeli occupation authorities have prevented German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas from visiting the West Bank during his Middle East tour, Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The Palestinian news agency SAFA cited the newspaper as reporting: If he visits Ramallah, he would be required to quarantine for two weeks upon reentry into Israel en route to the airport.”

The newspaper noted that authorities did not announce that it will take any similar actions upon Maas’ arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, despite the fact that the virus is more widespread in Zionist-held areas than it is in the West Bank.

Heiko Maas is expected to arrive in the Zionist entity on Wednesday, and is planned to visit Ramallah later on.

Observers believe that the Israeli decision is a “punishment” for the Palestinian Authority’s decision to suspend security coordination with Tel Aviv, as an attempt to sabotage Germany for opposing Netanyahu’s plan to fully annex the West Bank.