At least eight people were wounded due to Zionist aggression on Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Monday night.

The Israeli occupation launched a series of violent raids on Palestinian positions and targets in various areas of the Gaza Strip, while Palestinian resistance factions responded by firing rocket and missile fire at Zionist settlements adjacent to the Strip.

“We announce that the Al-Quds Brigades have finished its military response to the assassination crimes in Khan Yunis and Damascus,” Abu Hamza spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades said on social media. The Al-Quds Brigades are the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.