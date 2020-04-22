A Palestinian prisoner serving an 8-year sentence for resisting Zionist occupation has died in an Israeli jail on Wednesday morning, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The Society said in a statement that Nour Jaber Barghouti, aged 23 and hailing from Aboud town near Ramallah, fell unconscious in the bathroom in the Naqab prison in the south of Zionist entity.

The PPS said it took the prison administration more than half an hour to provide Barghouti with medical assistance, which was given only after prisoners started to shout for assistance. Barghouti was later pronounced dead.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society has stated that it holds the Israeli Prisons Service responsible for his death, by neglecting to provide him with immediate assistance.

Despite his young age, Nour Jaber Barghouti has already been imprisoned by the Zionist entity for four years.

