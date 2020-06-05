Unknown gunmen have assassinated journalist Abdulbasit Al-Jahafi in Lahj province, two days after previously murdering a photo journalist in Aden, southern media reported.

According to the media, gunmen shot Abdulbasit Al-Jahafi in the city of Al Hawtah.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the killing of al-Qaiti, an Agence France-Presse contributor, who was murdered by unknown gunmen near his home in Dar Saad district.

The coalition-backed government called on officials to investigate the assassinations of journalists in the southern Yemeni regions.

STC authorities in Aden said that they have arrested two suspects in the murder of photojournalist al-Qaiti.