Dozens of Yemeni recruits in the ranks of the Saudi-led invasion coalition on both the southern and northern fronts in Najran, Jizan and Asir have held a mass protest.

Yemeni activists on Wednesday circulated video footage showing the recruits demanding to return home and refusing to continue fighting on the side of the Saudi forces.

Al-Jazeera reported yesterday that 800 Yemeni recruits were present in the Saudi southern border who expressed their will to return home. The Saudi-led coalition reportedly refused to do so and detained them in Najran.