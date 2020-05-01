The Yemeni National Commission for Education, Culture and Science for UNESCO has condemned the actions taken by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on Socotra island, which represent a serious threat to the island’s natural and cultural heritage.

The Secretary-General of the Committee, Dr. Ahmad al-Rabei, held the conflicting parties in the island responsible for any damage to the natural reserves and monuments of natural and cultural heritage on Socotra.

He called on the international organisations to quickly move to reject and condemn any actions against the natural reserves and heritage sites that are unique to the island, and demand the removal of all occupation forces from it.

Al-Rabei, called on the people of the island to move towards protecting the landmarks of Socotra from any irresponsible actions by the occupation forces or any forces supported by them.

UNESCO announced the inclusion of Socotra Archipelago in the list of the World Natural Heritage in 2008 for its unique biological diversity, which is unlike any other place in the world.