Sheikh Mohammed Saleh al-Muradi, a member of the Murad tribe in Ma’rib, has on Thursday said that Saudi Arabia is the “real and historic enemy of Yemen.”

Al-Muradi said in a Facebook post that “the bitter truth is that Saudi Arabia is the real enemy of the Republic of Yemen.”

He explained that Saudi Arabia paid millions to defeat Yemeni unity, and supported the 1994 war of secession, as well as supporting Eritrea in the occupation of the Hanish and Zugar islands.

Al-Muradi stressed that the so-called Operation Decisive Storm, the name for the Saudi-led invasion, was carried out in order to target Yemeni land and human beings, and dismantle its unity, noting that “Yemen was united before the storm came from the east to the west.”

The sheikh added that Saudi Arabia came to occupy Yemen, targeted its unity and torn its social fabric under the pretext of supporting “Hadi’s legitimacy”.