Snipers unit of the Yemeni army has managed to shoot 10 mercenaries hired by the Saudi-led coalition in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, a military official told Yemen Press Agency on Saturday.

According to the official, the mercenaries were killed in sniper attacks that took place in Haradh and Hiran districts.

Moreover,the Yemeni forces destroyed a 14 caliber machine gun of coalition’s mercenaries in the north of Harad front in a sniping attack.

On Thursday, The Yemeni army and the Popular Committees attacked gatherings and concentrations of mercenaries hired by Saudi-led coalition forces in the same province.

The official confirmed that the artillery forces pounded a gathering of Saudi military pickups in the western part of Haradh district, leaving dozens of the mercenaries dead and others wounded in the attack, as well as destroying several military pickups.