Yemen’s army spokesman Brigadier General Yahay Sare’e has announced that the Yemeni army has launched a major military operation, targeting a series of vital targets in Jizan, Najran and Asir regions, in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

“We have carried out the largest qualitative military operation at the beginning of the sixth year of the war, targeting the Saudi enemy’s depth in order to carry out the promise of the Leader of the Revolution, and in response to the aggression’s escalation,” the army spokesmen said in a statement on Sunday.

He confirmed that sensitive targets in Riyadh were bombed with ballistic missiles of the Zulfiqar type and a number of drones of the Sammad-3 model.

He added that other Saudi economic and military targets were bombed in Jizan, Najran and Asir as well, with a large number of Badr ballistic missiles and Qasef-2K drones.

Yahya Sare’e promised the Saudi regime more “painful operations if its aggression and siege on the Yemeni people continues,” pointing out that details of the qualitative military operation will be revealed in the coming days.