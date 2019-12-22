Prominent Yemeni politician Mohammed Taher Anam has on Saturday suggested what he considered a “more effective solution” to stop printing hundreds of billions of the national currency without cash cover by Aden’s bank and Hadi’s government, which has caused a currency collapse of the Yemeni riyal.

الحل الأجدى للإصرار الآثم على طبع عملة #اليمن الوطنية بشكل متكرر وتدمير الاقتصاد هو التهديد بضرب مؤسسة النقد السعودي والبنك المركزي الإماراتي بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة، ثم تنفيذ ذلك الأمر إذا لم تتوقف الطباعة من الحكومة الفاسدة المدعومة من #السعودية و #الإمارات. — محمد طاهر أنعم 🇾🇪 (@mtahir2) December 21, 2019

“This solution is represented in retaliating against al the systematic targeting of the Yemeni economy and currency by Saudi/UAE-led coalition,” Mohammed Taher Anam, member of the supreme body of the Al-Rashad party and the Yemeni Scholars’ Association, said a tweet on Saturday.

Anam explained that the first step of the solution is “to threaten with hitting the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency and the UAE’s Central Bank with missiles and drones.”

He added the second step is to implement the threat if the corrupt government of Hadi does not stop printing the currency.

Hadi’s government, represented in the Central Bank of Aden, printed 1 trillion and 700 billion Yemeni riyals in less than two years.

Dumping the markets with this printed currency has fueled speculation on foreign currency, which caused the devaluation of the Yemeni riyal to fall from 350 riyals per one dollar to 700 riyals per dollar by end of 2018, harming the national economy and citizens’ livelihood.