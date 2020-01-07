Prime Minister of Yemen Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor has on Monday said that “the homeland faces many scenarios on the foundations of the coming peace.”

The Prime Minister made the speech at the inauguration of the intellectual and cultural knowledge program of the Yemeni Centre for Historical Studies and Future Strategy “Manarat” for the year 2020.

The Prime Minister confirmed the government’s support for the scientific and intellectual activities of the centre and other similar institutional frameworks.

He pointed out that such organisations and institutions are “the parallel of the ruling authority” , and they are “the true mirror of what others say about the authority, its procedures and decisions.”

“We are in favor of the smooth and purposeful dialogue that serves the cause of peace and strengthens Yemen’s relations with its regional and international surroundings,” Prime Minister bin Habtoor said