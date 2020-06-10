The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) has on Tuesday stated that it holds the Saudi-led coalition responsible for the consequences of the blockade and the continuous maritime piracy against oil derivatives ships, in the context of its economic war on the Yemeni people.

The company referred, in a statement, to the fact that the aggression coalition forces are still holding 15 ships loaded with oil derivatives off Jizan port.

“The aggression coalition forces continue to detain those ships for various periods, some of which up to more than 78 days, despite these vessels having completed the procedures of verification and inspection in Djibouti, and having obtained permits from the United Nations to enter the port of Hodeidah,” the statement said.

The company explained that no oil shipment has been allowed to enter the Hodeidah port since the arrival of the ship Destia Pucci to the port on May 23, which was held for a period exceeding 50 days before that.

The statement said “out of necessity to meet the needs of the local market and maintain levels of supply stability for the longest possible period, the company will resort to implementing the system of numbering vehicles in the fuel stations from tomorrow morning, Wednesday.”