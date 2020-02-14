Employees of the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC), trade unions and its affiliated bodies have staged a vigil in front of the UN office in Sana’a after Friday prayers, with the title Community Solidarity to Condemn the UN’s Failure.”

During the vigil, Yemeni Petroleum Company spokesman Amin al-Shabati said the aggression coalition is still holding eight oil ships carrying more than 200,000 tons of gasoline and diesel hostage at sea.

Al-Shabati expressed his hope that “the United Nations will emerge from the state of failure, and move to the position of positive success in order to achieve the rights of citizens and their goals in the arrival of oil derivatives.”

The statement issued by the vigil called on the United Nations to carry out its humanitarian and legal duty and ensure the release of all detained oil vessels.

The statement reiterated the demand for lifting the embargo on Sana’a International Airport and Ras Issa facilities, and for protecting the Yemeni Petroleum company, its facilities, stations and its agents from targeting by the enemy.