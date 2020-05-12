A senior leader in Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti has launched a verbal attack against the Hadi puppet government.

“Hadi’s legitimacy is nothing more than a title for rival militias and war brokers, controlled by foreign countries,” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said on Twitter account.

“No matter how different we may be, Ansarullah is the only solid nucleus around which national forces can rally so that Yemen can regain its sovereignty, independence over its geographical demographics, and its civilized role.”