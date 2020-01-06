Yemeni forces have fired three missiles at gatherings and concentrations of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in Asir region, a military official said on Sunday night.

According to the official, the Yemeni army targeted the Saudi-led mercenaries’ gatherings with domestically-manufactured Zilzal-1 missiles, in retaliation for airstrikes launched by Saudi-led aggression warplanes.

The official confirmed that the missiles successfully hit a gathering of Saudi mercenaries in the Majazah district, leaving an unspecified number of Saudi-led mercenaries killed or wounded.