The Ministry of Public Health and Population of the National Salvation Government issued at midnight on Thursday a statement on the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its statement, the ministry said that it follows “the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic locally, regionally and globally, as well as the measures taken in different countries of the world with great interest.”

The ministry indicated that that some countries have adopted a policy of intimidation and exaggeration in the procedures of confrontation, which had weakened the morale of its citizens and created a state of panic, fear and anxiety that had turned out to be more deadly than the disease itself.

“Many countries of the world have dealt with the infection cases as numbers and statistics, which has negatively affected the psychological and immunity status of societies,” the statement read.

The Ministry confirmed that it, from the first moment of announcing the pandemic, put in place a national emergency plan to confront it, including allocating places for isolation and equipment in the capital Sana’a and the rest of the provinces according to the available capabilities.

“A strategy and vision has been developed that is appropriate to the country’s situation, by benefiting from the experiences of other countries,” the ministry added, referring to “the failure of the United Nations organisations to provide necessary assistance for Yemen.”

The statement revealed that “the inaccuracy and inefficiency of the solutions and swabs sent by the World Health Organisation have affected the results of laboratory tests,” noting that the mentioned results will be revealed in a later press conference.

The ministry affirmed that the infected cases of Covid-19 have appeared in several areas of the country, including the capital Sana’a, and stated that Yemen is working responsibly to provide the necessary healthcare for the infected patients.

In its statement, the Health Ministry called upon all Yemeni citizens to cooperate and support its efforts to combat the virus, through their full compliance with the instructions it issued