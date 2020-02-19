The Ministry of Health said that the final toll of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition crime in al-Maslub district in Jawf province has risen to 35 civilian casualties, most of them children.

Dr. Yousef al-Hadhari, a spokesman for the ministry said the number of martyrs was 35, including 26 children, while 23 were injured, including 18 children.

He noted that the Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes conducted a number of raids during the early hours of Saturday morning, targeting citizens while they were sleeping in their homes.

He condemned the continuous committing of massacres and crimes against the children and women of Yemen in every village, directorate and governorate, in the light of shameful silence of the Security Council, the United Nations and the international community.

Al-Hadhari said international silence over these crimes has encouraged the coalition to commit this crime, which has claimed the lives of dozens of children and women.

“We do not know what the legal and humanitarian justifications are on which the United Nations is based in its silence on such crimes, but it is a partner in crimes, aggression and siege, even if it does not disclose it,” he said.

The official spokesman of the ministry called on the international community to speak out to condemn and denounce these crimes and to call for the perpetrators to be brought to court for their punishment.

He also called for the lifting of the embargo against Yemen and an end to the aggression.