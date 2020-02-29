The Ministry of Health and Population in the National Salvation Government has revealed the health situation in Yemen.

The Ministry, in a statement, held the UAE fully responsible for the emergence of any suspected cases or infections of the corona virus as a result of the transfer of suspected cases from the UAE to Yemen.

“The UAE has killed the Yemeni people directly through its warplanes, and today it is trying to kill them by transmitting epidemics and diseases,” Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil, Minister of Health said.

Minister Al-Mutawakkil confirmed that there had been no confirmed suspected case of corona virus in Yemen so far.

The press conference came on the sidelines of the fourth conference of the Yemeni Training Program for Field Epidemiology, as well as the graduation of the fourth batch of the program.