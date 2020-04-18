Minister of Information in the National Salvation Government, Dhaifallah al-Shami, jad said that “what the Saudi-led coalition aggression wants is to escalate militarily, and it seeks to mislead the international and Yemeni public opinion by claiming concern for peace.”

The move came during his call with Al -Masirah TV Channel on Friday.

Al-Shami confirmed that “the UN envoy intervenes to form a cover for the media of the aggression forces.”

He added that “the statements of the UN envoy are very close to the statements of the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition aggression coalition, and there is no longer a difference between the content of the two sides’ speech.”

The Minister of Information pointed out that the military escalation of the aggression since the announcement of the alleged ceasefire has not diminished at all.

“Procrastination and evasiveness are not conducive to any solutions,” he said.

He affirmed that the Yemeni people will only accept a comprehensive solution that preserves the sovereignty and independence of Yemen.

Al-Shami stressed the Yemeni people’s right to respond to the attacks of the aggressive forces according to the path of deterrence, as planned by the Yemeni Armed Forces.