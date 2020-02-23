President of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat has on Sunday unveiled four new air defence systems, named Thaqib-1, Thaqib-2, Thaqib-3 and Fatir-1, which were developed with purely Yemeni expertise.

The move comes during the inauguration of the Martyr Abdulaziz Muharram Exhibition for Air Defences.

The President was briefed on the exhibition’s new models that entered the service after being successfully tested.

President Al-Mashat, Minister of Defence Major General Mohamed al-Atefi, Chairman of the General Staff Major General Mohamed al-Ghammari and Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, all listened to an explanation about the technical and tactical characteristics of the defence systems, the stages of their development and their testing processes, which proved their ability to hit targets with high accuracy.

The President and the attendees saw a documentary film on the stages of developing and modernizing air defence systems during the last five years of aggression, and scenes of the effectiveness and success of these defense systems in hitting their targets during the stages of testing.

President al-Mashat praised the efforts of the leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the Presidency of the General Staff in various fields, including the development and modernization of military industries system in line with the requirements of the war.

For his part, Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said that the details and characteristics of the new air defence systems will be revealed in a news supplement this afternoon.

The exhibition was also attended by Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Ali Al-Mushki, Members of the Supreme Political Council, Chairman of the House of Representatives Yahya Al-Rai, Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor and a number of ministers and military leaders.