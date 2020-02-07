The military media unit of the Yemeni army has on Sunday released new video footage showing the military Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous in Nihm, close to Sana’a province.

The video showed the army and Popular Committees storming the Saudi-led coalition’s sites in the province from several sides. The footage also showed the amount of military equipment captured by the Yemeni army forces, including tanks, armoured cars and military vehicles.

The scenes show dozens of the mercenaries killed and wounded, in addition to hundreds of those who were captured during the operation.

Moreover, the footage highlighted the mass flight of Saudi-led coalition soldiers during the operation, which resulted in the full liberation of Nihm district.