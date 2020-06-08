The Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Haftar has captured a group of foreign recruits, including Yemenis, who were fighting in ranks of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord forces in Libya.

Libyan activists broadcastef videos of Arab recruits, including five Syrians and three Yemenis, who were being dragged into a detention facility after being stripped of their clothes.

One of them admitted that he was from Taiz province in Yemen, and came to fight the rebels in Libya.

The Arab fighting group was captured after they were ambushed by Haftar’s forces near the Libyan city of Sirte, which is under control of the National Army.

The incident reflects the polarization of Yemeni youth living under Saudi occupation, some of whom are recruited to fight abroad in the service of the Islah Party, which has good relations with Turkey and the Tripoli government.

Recent reports have stated that the recruitment brokers profit greatly from sending these mercenaries abroad, with recent Turkish statistics estimating that about 103 billion dollars worth of Yemeni investment had been made into real estate in Turkish cities.