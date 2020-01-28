The Yemeni Media Union has launched its activities for the year 2020 on Monday by organizing a symposium on the so-called “War of the Fifth Generation” and the “Battle of Long Breath”, referring to the long struggle of Yemen for freedom and justice.

At the symposium, which was attended by Deputy Minister of Human Rights Ali al-Dailami, Head of the Yemeni Media Union Abdullah Sabri presented a paper in which he reviewed the characteristics and types of wars of the fifth generation and how they were used and practiced in various wars since evolving from conventional warfare.

The paper dealt with the concept of the “fifth generation, which is a mixture of developments in weapons and telecommunications technology, noting that this generation of wars is considered” an open war without restrictions or limits.”

The working paper indicated that the enemy, after its military failure, began working on the soft war option, aiming to mislead minds and promoting destructive ideas with the aim of destroying Yemen from the inside.

The fifth generation of warfare is a term used to designate contemporary conflicts in which non-state actors fight against oppressive states and governments, often without having a clear political goal or motivation from the start. The term “fifth generation war” or 5GW was coined to fit into the “four generations of war” narrative created by US military analysts.