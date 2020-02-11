An official source in the Yemeni Ministry of Telecommunications in the national salvation government has revealed the main reasons behind internet outage across Yemen.

In a statement to the official State News Agency Saba, the official said that Saudi-led coalition soldiers cut off the international links, which caused the deterioration of the internet services.

“The deterioration of the internet services and the critical situation it reached is due to the repercussions of what the coalition soldiers recently made to cut alternative international connections. Moreover, the coalition continued to prevent Yemeni communications from using their ownership in other international maritime cables.The international community’s silence on those crimes is also to blame,” the official added .

He confirmed that the procedures for repairing the marine cable (Falcon) are continuing, and the return of service within days, according to the company TeleYemen, indicating that the ministry is following this with great interest.