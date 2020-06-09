A spokesman for the Health Ministry of Yemen, Dr. Yusef al-Hadhri, has on Tuesday affirmed that the ministry is threatened by the severe shortage of fuel and oil derivatives plaguing Yemen.

Dr. al-Hadhri indicated that “the health sector is highly dependent on oil derivatives, and its absence means cutting off the life from hospitals.”

Al-Hadhri said that the blockade imposed on Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition has stopped more than 60 percent of the health sector’s work, after a number of health centers were disrupted, medicines were denied entry, and the central bank was transferred by the invading forces.

The spokesman pointed out that the United Nations is covering up the aggression coalition’s crimes in Yemen.

However, the spokesman also brought good news regarding the work of Yemeni medical personnel. “Doctors are optimistic and interacting. There is a state of mutual interaction between doctors and society members in the liberated areas,” he stated.