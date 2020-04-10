Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed al-Mansour, has stressed “the need to take urgent procedural decisions, the first of which is to close the ports and prevent the manifestations of gatherings.”

Al-Mansour said in a statement to al-Masirah TV on Friday that the announcement by the coalition-backed forces about recording a first confirmed case of corona virus in Hadhramaut is an extremely negative developments, stressing that all Yemeni ports must be closed completely.

He pointed out that the United Nations “is only interested in counting cases,” and said Yemen will “take strict measures to deal with the deliberate spread of the virus in Yemen.”

Al-Mansour blamed the coalition forces for the transmission of the virus to Yemen, because it ignored warnings about the danger coming from Saudi-occupied ports remaing open and people from infected countries being allowed in without any safety measures.

He called on the Yemeni people to “adhere seriously to the instructions and directives of the Ministry of Health.”

Experts fear a corona virus spread may spell disaster for Yemen, as the wartorn country’s health infrastructure has nearly completely collapsed as a result of the five-year Saudi invasion and siege.