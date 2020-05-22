Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed al-Mansour, has on Thursday discussed with the European Union (EU) ambassador to Yemen Hans Grunberg, on the health situation in Yemen, especially with regard to confronting Covid-19 epidemic.

The meeting, which was held via a video conference and included ambassadors of France and the Netherlands, dealt with the difficulties facing the health sector, especially with regard to confronting the coronavirus, and the topics of medical supplies, equipment and laboratory solutions needed by the health facilities.

During the meeting, Dr. al-Mansour affirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership between Yemen and EU to promote the health sector and enhance its capabilities to counter the coronavirus.

The European Union ambassadors emphasized the importance of cooperation between Yemen and the Union to confront Covid-19, expressing their understanding of Yemen’s great needs in this aspect.

They also expressed their hope that the UN envoy will reach a complete and final agreement to stop the war in Yemen, in order to devote efforts to confronting the virus.