The Yemeni Foreign Ministry in Sana’a has on Thursday condemned the statements of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the annexation of parts of the West Bank by the Zionist entity.

“The United States of America was the one that legalised the usurpation of Palestinian lands by force, and is trying to make the Palestinian city of al-Quds into the capital of the Zionist entity, despite all international resolutions on the Palestinian issue,” Yemen news agency Saba quoted a source in the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The source emphasised that Pompeo’s statement is “another evidence of the US administration’s complete bias towards the Zionist entity in a systematic policy to confiscate the rights of the Palestinian people in full view of the world, within the framework of the so-called Deal of the Century that aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

He added that the deal is “a plot targeting the countries of the Axis of Resistance, which rejects American hegemony.”

The source reiterated the principled and firm position of the Republic of Yemen regarding the Palestinian issue and its support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to restore all their rights and establish an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.