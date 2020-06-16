Yemen’s Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday affirmed that removing Saudi-led coalition from the list of shame for violators of children’s rights represents “a new setback for UN efforts to protect and promote children’s rights in the world.”

“This will encourage the Saudi regime and its air force to continue their crimes against Yemen’s children,” Sharaf said in a statement.

The Foreign Minister condemned the UN Chief’s decision to takes Saudi-led coalition off child rights ‘list of shame’, which ironically was done just hours after a massacre by coalition fighter jets in Shada district of Saada province killed 13 civilians, including four children.

Minister Sharaf indicated that the aggression coalition led by the Saudi regime has committed every imaginable crime against Yemen’s children, targeted schools and hospitals, and hindered the arrival of humanitarian aid for the basic needs of the Yemeni people.