The Yemeni army’s air defences were able to shoot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces over airspace of Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah, a military official said on late Sunday.

According to the official, the drone was down while it was carrying out hostilities over Shajan area of Durayhimin district.

Aside from this, the Saudi-led aggression forces have fired more than 13 artillery shells at residential areas in Durayhimi district on Sunday evening, in violation of the Hodeidah ceasefire accords.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which began in March 2015.