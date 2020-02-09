The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces over Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a military official said on Saturday.

According to the official,the spy plane was shot down in the airspace of Kilo 16 area, while it was carrying out hostile acts in a blatant violation of the Stockholm Agreement in the province.

On Wednesday, the air defences already shot down a coalition spy plane north of al-Jabaliya area in Tuhayat District, a day after seizing a similar plane while it was carrying out hostile missions in al-Kuei village, at the outskirts of the Durayhimi city, which is still besieged by the invading coalition forces.