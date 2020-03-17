Yemen’s army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Tuesday revealed the details of a major military operation in which the Yemeni army and Popular Committees completed and defended the liberation of all districts of Jawf province, with the exception of some areas in Khab Washaaf and al-Hazm desert.

In a statement, the spokesman said that this came during a large-scale military operation called Amkn Minhum.

Sare’e explained that after five days of fierce confrontations, the army forces and the Popular Committees were able to defeat the so-called Sixth Military Region and all its military brigades.

He added that hundreds of enemy troops were killed, wounded, and captured, including commanders, and various amounts of weapons seized during the operation.

The Missile Force and drones took part in Operation Amkn Minhum with more than 50 strikes, most of which targeted the depth of the Saudi enemy’s territory in response to Saudi air bombings.

“Our forces are working on the normalization of conditions in the province, after defeating the enemy forces and their mercenaries from all its districts,” he concluded.