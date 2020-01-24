The Yemeni army and Popular Committees have regained control of several positions in Nihm front, northeast of the capital Sana’a, after confrontations with the mercenaries of the Saudi-American aggression.

A Yemeni military source told Sputnik News that the Yemeni defenders have regained control of positions in Al-Majawah, Eidah, and Al-Merah, after regaining the strategic Mount al-Manara, the highest summit in the district.

The source added that other progress made by the army and the Popular Committees in other areas took place, after which the aggression coalition launched a series of raids on the district.