The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have liberated the Labanat camp and the surrounding hills, during a large-scale offensive operation in Jawf province

A large number of the Saudi-led mercenaries were killed and wounded, including several military commanders.

A military source said on Friday that the fighters of the Army and Popular Committees had started to advance towards the hills of Al-Maraziq and Bir Al-Maraziq.

The source pointed out that after clearing Al-Maraziq, the fighters continued their progress towards the hills and camp of Laban at, eventually liberating it completely.

The remaining mercenaries have fled, leaving their weapons and equipment as spoils for the Army and Committees, the reports says. A Saudi counterattack was subsequently defeated.

After liberating Laban at camp and its environs, the forces of the Army and Popular Committees moved towards the Al-Ashqa mountain and Al-Khusf village, clearing them completely and expelling the mercenaries from them.