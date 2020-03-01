The Yemeni army and Popular Committees have liberated all of Jawf province, after launching a major military offensive against the Saudi-led coalition forces in the past few days.

An informed military source confirmed that the Yemeni army fighters liberated Hazm, the provincial capital of Jawf, which was under the control of the coalition forces for nearly five years.

In the same context, officials in exiled Hadi’s government said that Yemeni resistance forces took over a strategic city in north of Yemen, in what is described as “a heavy blow” to the invaders, the Associated Press Agency said on Sunday.

“Taking over Jawf paves the way to storm Ma’rib province, the only place left for the Houthis’ opponents,” the source said, using the Saudi-coined name for the Ansarullah movement.

An official in Ansarullah confirmed to Associated Press Agency that they had indeed expelled Hadi’s forces from the city of Hazm. An official statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces is expected to be released soon.