The military media of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees have on Monday released video footage showing the army forces launching an offensive against positions of Saudi-led mercenaries in Bayda province.

The video footage showed the army forces advancing towards enemy positions in Qaniya district, in conjunction with thwarting an infiltration attempt by the mercenaries towards army’s location in the same area.

According to the military media, the army and Popular Committees carried out the attack beginning with artillery targeting the positions of the mercenaries.

After the artillery shelling, the fighters stormed enemy positions and were able to expel its mercenaries after a large number of them were killed and wounded.

During the attack, the army seized various weapons, burned a number of enemy vehicles and forced the rest of them to flee.