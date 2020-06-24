Spokesman for the Yemeni Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Abdel-Khaleq al-Ajri, has on Wednesday said that the security services of Bayda province have found a factory for the manufacture of explosive devices, which belonged to Al-Qaeda in Radman district.

Brigadier General al-Ajri revealed that the laboratory was found in the building of the Youth and Sports Office.

The local authority in Bayda announced last Saturday that it had secured the entire Radman district, confirming that life had returned to normal.

Provincial authorities stated that “the army, the Popular Committees, the security services and the free people from Radman Al-Awwad district and the tribes of Bayda province managed to defeat the groups of the mercenaries, which supported by the aggression from all regions, and isolate the Radman district.”

The statement pointed out that Radman district and all province headquarters and facilities, were completely secured.