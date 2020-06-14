The Yemeni army backed by the Popular Committees has on Sunday managed to foil an infiltration attempt carried out by Saudi-led coalition’s mercenaries towards army’s locations in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a military official said.

According to the official, the mercenaries tried to advance towards several areas in Hays district but were foiled by the army forces.

The mercenaries tried to advance from three tracks, towards the south and east of al-Sha’ab village and west of Maghari village in Hays district, the official said.

The official added that the infiltration attempt came in the context of daily violations by the coalition forces against the UN-sponsored Stockholm Agreement on the province.