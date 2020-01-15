The Yemeni army, backed by the popular committees has managed to repel infiltration attempts carried out by mercenaries hired by Saudi-led coalition in Jizan region, a military official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the Saudi-led mercenaries tried to advance towards the army’s locations in al-Dayir area, but were foiled.

The official confirmed that dozens of the mercenaries were killed or wounded during their failed attempts to make progress on the ground.

The attack lasted for seven hours, but the army and popular committees managed to defeat the mercenaries and inflict heavy losses on them without making any significant progress for the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries, the official said.

Moreover,The artillery unit of the Yemeni army launched attacks on Saudi military sites and gatherings of its mercenaries in Mabutha Mountain.

According to the official, the artillery attack left dozens of Saudi-hired mercenaries dead and wounded.