The Yemeni army forces, backed by the Popular Committees, have on Thursday managed to make military advances towards the southwestern and northeastern borders of Ma’rib city.

Local sources in Marib told Yemen Press Agency that the Yemeni army forces and the Popular Committees have been fighting fierce battles since this morning, during which they were able to take control of al-Somirat, southwest of Madghal district in Ma’rib province.

The sources pointed out that the Yemeni forces imposed full fire control over the center of the district, one of the most important main entrances leading to the occupied city of Ma’rib.

The army and the Popular Committees also advanced towards al-Royk camp in al-Alam area, in the northeast of Ma’rib, according to the sources.

The sources revealed that the hospitals of Ma’rib city were filled with Saudi-led coalition militants, including commanders.

Most notably, Ali Mubarak Hadyan al-Harqan al-Obaidi and his son Omir were killed this afternoon during the battles on al-Alam front in Ma’rib city.

Ma’rib is one of the most important cities left still under occupation of the Saudi-led forces of the Hadi puppet government. The Yemeni advance on the city could mark a decisive defeat for the invaders in the long run.