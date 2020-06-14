The Yemeni army, backed by the Popular Committees, has continued to advance towards the most important strategic entry points of Ma’rib province, sources reported on Saturday .

The forces fought fierce battles with US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and mercenaries in Najd al-Attiq area, achieving great victories and progress.

The sources confirmed that the army started to progress towards coalition military sites on the al-Assida hill and in Mass camp.

The sources declared that enemy fighter jets launched series of airstrikes in order to stop the army’s progress, but without success.

Hospitals in Ma’rib city received large amounts of injured coalition mercenaries, including commanders, local sources stated.